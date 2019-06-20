Dawn Capital Rakes In $125M For European Tech Fund

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- European investment firm Dawn Capital said Thursday that it has wrapped up its latest fund after securing $125 million from limited partners, with plans to provide further capital to certain portfolio companies while also seeking new technology businesses in which to invest. The fund, billed as Dawn Capital Opportunities Fund, will make individual investments of up to $70 million in European, entrepreneur-led companies that are developing "scalable, game-changing technology to solve the greatest tech challenges facing businesses today," according to a statement. It will "double down" on companies in which the firm has already invested, while also looking to make first-time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS