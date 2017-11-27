The Biggest Legal Ethics Decisions Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- During the first six months of 2019, the legal ethics arena saw a Tenth Circuit decision on judicial ethics complaints against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the first of several potential rulings on conflicts in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case. In other major decisions this year, a Florida federal judge said federal prosecutors in the case against billionaire Jeffery Epstein violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act, and BakerHostetler was disqualified from cases in the opioid multidistrict litigation based on the involvement of a partner who was previously the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Here, Law360...

