Late QuadrigaCX Founder Mismanaged Crypto, Report Says

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The deceased CEO of QuadrigaCX may have used millions in customer money to fund his lavish lifestyle and cover fees incurred by careless transactions, according to a new report that paints a dismal picture of the troubled Canadian cryptocurrency exchange’s finances. The report, released Wednesday by Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young Inc., said Quadriga founder and CEO Gerald Cotten’s operation of the exchange appears to have been a one-man show, with no proper accounting system or any internal controls in place. That state of affairs has already been hinted at by the fact that Cotten took the password needed...

