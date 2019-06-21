Legal Experts Recommend Supreme Court Ethics Code

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of a House Judiciary subcommittee and several legal experts recommended establishing a code of ethics for U.S. Supreme Court justices during a hearing Friday, as a way to promote greater transparency and accountability for the justices. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., chairman of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, has already introduced a bill that would require a code of ethics be created for the high court. All other judges must already abide by an ethical code, he noted. "I think people are surprised when they learn that the Supreme Court isn't bound by a code of ethics,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS