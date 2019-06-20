Skullcandy Blames Counterfeiters For Bad Amazon Reviews

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Headphones and speakers maker Skullcandy Inc. sued a third-party Amazon seller for trademark infringement on Thursday alleging that she peddled counterfeit products, dragging down its online reputation when frustrated customers complained about their sub-par Skullcandy knockoffs. Skullcandy said those Amazon postings harm its reputation because consumers place “extraordinary trust” in online reviews, according to the 49-page complaint filed against seller Loop Savings, allegedly run by New York resident Irena Sterling, in Utah federal court. Skullcandy is asserting a slew of claims under Utah and federal law, including trademark infringement, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices. The brand is known for its...

