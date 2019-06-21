DOJ Indicts 4 As Go-Betweens In Mass Mail Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Four employees of a Canada-based payment processing company allegedly facilitated a massive international mail scam, according to federal prosecutors who said the quartet hid fraud and money laundering from law enforcement and regulators. Rosanne Day, Robert Paul Davis, Genevieve Renee Frappier and Miles Kelly were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 34 counts of mail fraud and five counts of wire fraud, according to an indictment in Nevada federal court on Wednesday. Their company, PacNet, was a payment processor whose clients included businesses around the world that attempted to scam people through deceptive...

