Utah Mining Biz To Pay $9.3M For Alleged Fraud

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal court on Thursday ordered a Salt Lake City-area company that claimed to have an ecofriendly way of extracting precious metals from ore and its owner to cough up roughly $9.3 million for allegedly misleading investors about potential returns. Jersey Consulting LLC and its owner Marc Andrew Tager consented to the judgment without admitting or denying allegations they raised more than $6 million from dozens of investors around the country since 2014 by selling royalty interests in Jersey that touted returns of 100% or more in a year or less. Thursday's judgment requires Tager and the company to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS