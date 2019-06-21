Epstein Becker Picks Up Ex-HHS Atty

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has bolstered its Washington, D.C., presence with the addition of a new health care regulatory attorney who was most recently at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Jennifer E. Michael has made the move to Epstein Becker after serving in the HHS Office of Counsel to the Inspector General as the chief of the Industry Guidance Branch, the firm said on Thursday. Michael told Law360 on Friday she is joining Epstein Becker as a member, which is the firm's version of a partner. She said that the firm really stood out, and that it has a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS