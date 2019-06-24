Internal Inconsistencies Limit Design Patent Decision's Utility

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT) -- On May 16, 2019, Judge Ronald Lew of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a decision in Kao v. Snow Monster Inc.,[1] denying an accused infringer’s motion for summary judgment of non-infringement of U.S. Design Patent D577601 for a lightbulb-shaped juice bottle. The opinion addressed several issues common to design patent infringement litigation, including whether the court should provide a verbal description of the claimed design (versus merely referencing the drawing figures of the design patent); whether to compare the accused product to a commercial embodiment of the patented design (versus only comparing the accused product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS