Alliant Hit With Del. Injunction Over Lockton Worker Raid

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Citing a potentially damning list of "reasonably probable" trial findings, a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction barring Alliant Insurance Services Inc. from servicing dozens of brokerage clients allegedly gained by raiding the staff of a Denver-based Lockton Cos. Inc. affiliate. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's order, pending trial, also prohibited Alliant from poaching other Lockton customers considered off-limits under the employment agreements of former Lockton professionals who made a mass exit from the company's Mountain West regional center in March — allegedly as part of an Alliant growth strategy. The ruling, based on potential irreparable harm to...

