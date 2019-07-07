Law360’s Diversity Snapshot By The Numbers

Law360 (July 7, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. law firms have been aggressively touting their efforts to advance diversity in their ranks over the past year, but Law360’s annual head count survey shows, at best, incremental progress. Law360’s fifth annual Diversity Snapshot reveals just over 16% of attorneys and about 9% of partners, equity or nonequity, at surveyed law firms are minorities — similar results to last year’s report. The more than 300 firms surveyed include 89 of the 100 largest U.S.-based firms, as ranked by the Law360 400. More than 83% of the top 200 largest U.S. law firms by head count participated. And for the fifth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS