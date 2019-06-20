Posner Throws Support Behind Litigation Finance Firm

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Retired Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner, widely considered one of the most influential legal thinkers of the past half-century, has joined San Francisco litigation finance firm Legalist as an adviser, the startup said Thursday. Posner stepped down from the Seventh Circuit in September 2017 after a prolific 36 years on the bench. He's known for his myriad of notable decisions, his stern rapport with attorneys arguing in his court and, since his retirement, his passion for access to justice. Posner told Law360 shortly after his retirement that growing frustrations with his colleagues over their treatment of pro se litigants — many of...

