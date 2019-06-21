Bipartisan Sens. Float Bill To Update Merger Filing Fees

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators introduced legislation Thursday that would update merger filing fees for the first time in almost two decades in an effort to provide consumer protection resources to antitrust watchdogs. The so-called Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act would update the filing fees for the first time since 2001 and would guarantee that fees correspond to the size of each deal — lowering financial burdens on small and medium-sized businesses, according to the joint statement by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. "The fee for a $900 million deal should not be the same as the fee...

