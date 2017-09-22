The 'Administrative State' Lives To Fight Another Day

Law360, Washington (June 20, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Conservatives had hoped the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Gundy v. U.S. would strike a major blow to the so-called administrative state by reviving the long-dormant nondelegation doctrine. While the court refused to do so, the fight is far from over. In Gundy, the justices voted 5-3 to reject arguments that a sex offender law is unconstitutional because it delegates too much power to the U.S. attorney general over how it should be enforced. In doing so, the court declined a chance to strike down a federal statute under the nondelegation doctrine for the first time since the 1930s. But four conservative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS