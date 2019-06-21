Russian Insurer Seeks Alternative Service In Plane Crash Suit

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 10:12 PM BST) -- A Moscow-based insurer fought Friday to serve the last defendant in its suit seeking to enforce three multimillion-dollar judgments in the U.K. against 20 international rivals over coverage of a plane crash that killed 45 passengers. Akhil Shah QC won permission from Judge Christopher Hancock to change the lead claimant in his client's suit from Kapital Insurance to its parent company Rosgosstrakh, known as RGS Group. But his application for permission to serve the 15th defendant, India-based Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., by alternative means — alongside an extension of time to do so — was met with resistance from the remaining...

