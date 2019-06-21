Printing Co. Ordered To Plug £4.3M Pensions Hole

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 5:14 PM BST) -- A London court has ordered an office printing supplier to inject £4.3 million ($5.45 million) into the pension fund of its Scottish business, ruling on Friday that it cannot rely on a legal opinion that it was not obliged to make employer contributions because of a shortfall in funds. Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said Pelikan Hardcopy Production AG had a "clear and unambiguous" obligation to fund the employee pension scheme of its subsidiary in Aberdeen, a city in north east Scotland. Pelikan, which had operations in Switzerland, had tried to rely on advice from Swiss lawyers...

