Amazon Studios Atty Joins Sex Bias Suit Against Jones Day

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An in-house Amazon Studios attorney and former Jones Day associate has sought to be included in a $200 million proposed class and collective action that contends the BigLaw firm discriminates against women. Katrina Henderson, whose LinkedIn profile indicates she left Jones Day for Pixar Animation Studios in August 2016, filed a notice Thursday seeking to opt in to the D.C. federal court suit. She began working for Amazon this month, according to her profile. Henderson joins a suit alleging that Jones Day violates federal discrimination law by stifling women's advancement and paying them less than men through the use of a fraternitylike...

