FERC Approves Boost In Grid Cybersecurity Standards

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has signed off on tighter electric grid cybersecurity standards that expand the scope of hacker attacks utilities and other system operators must report to grid reliability regulators and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. FERC's Thursday letter approved a Critical Infrastructure Protection Reliability Standard put forth by the North American Electric Reliability Corp., which oversees the reliability of the U.S. bulk power system at FERC's behest. Electric system entities will now have to report any incident that either compromises or attempts to compromise their electronic security perimeters, electronic access control of monitoring systems, or cybersecurity systems...

