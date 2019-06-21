FDA Decries Drugmaker's Promos On Facebook, 'The View'

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. improperly promoted a skin care medicine on Facebook, LinkedIn and ABC talk show "The View" without mentioning that it can cause blindness, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a new disciplinary letter. The FDA's written rebuke, which the agency quietly released Thursday, focused on a physician spokesperson's September appearance on "The View" to tout hydrogen peroxide solution Eskata for treatment of benign skin growths called seborrheic keratoses. The spokesperson misled viewers by failing to disclose "serious risks associated with Eskata," including "permanent eye injury, including blindness," that can occur if the solution comes into contact with...

