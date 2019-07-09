The Business Case For Championing Diverse Legal Teams

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- While reports of incremental change and firm mandates to improve diversity across the legal industry are encouraging, we are seeing the next generation of legal professionals demand more inclusive workplaces. These aspiring lawyers are seeking out employers that demonstrate career paths and opportunities for diverse talent. It’s not enough to simply declare inclusion a business imperative; this must be part of the very fabric and culture of the business. Beyond increasing employee demands, there is much empirical data that supports the financial and wellness business case for diverse teams and inclusive workplaces. It almost becomes a business judgment test if people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS