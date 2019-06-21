Where Have All The Legal Secretaries Gone?

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Law firm staffing has experienced a radical transformation in the past decade, and among the biggest changes has been a dramatic decrease in the ratio of legal secretaries to attorneys. Yet while their numbers may have dwindled, secretaries are now doing a wider array of work than ever before. In the last decade, law firms have upended the way they deliver services through the use of technology and processes aimed at increasing efficiency. One major outcome has been a shift in the ratio of legal secretaries to attorneys, according to staffing specialists. For a long time, one legal secretary would lend...

