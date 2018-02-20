Fed. Circ. Lets Merck Add Parent Co. Without Resetting IPR

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was within its rights to let Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. add its parent company to an inter partes review without resetting the clock on the litigation, the Federal Circuit has ruled. The three-judge panel on Friday said Merck Sharp & Dohme was free to name Merck & Co. Inc. as a real party in interest more than a year after requesting the IPR, without having to alter its filing date. The decision was a blow to Mayne Pharma International Pty. Ltd., which had said Merck’s case successfully invalidating claims from its antifungal patent was...

