Citrus Grower, AIG Sue Maersk Over Bad Lemons

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 3:31 PM BST) -- Insurer AIG, an Italian wholesaler and a group of Argentine lemon growers have sued shipping giant Maersk Line AS in London after hundreds of packages of the fruit were damaged during an overseas delivery. AIG's European unit, Greenyard Fresh Italy SRL and lemon producers Latin Lemon SRL hit Maersk with a cargo claim at the High Court in February over damages and losses to 1,400 crates of lemons shipped to Genoa, Italy, two years ago. The companies have argued that the Danish shipping company breached an oral or written contract set out in a bill of lading and waybill issued in Buenos Aires...

