Is The High Court Due For A Revamp? Dems Say Yes

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Don’t expect the U.S. Supreme Court to leave the limelight anytime soon. It may wrap its term this week, but the court is likely to remain a hot topic as Democratic presidential contenders insist the judiciary needs radical reform so it can hang onto its credibility. Democrats were rankled by the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who took their seats despite bitter partisanship in the Senate. Now, candidates are “taking advantage of the political moment” with policy proposals that may be more strategic than realistic, says longtime political consultant Hank Sheinkopf. “They don’t believe them, but they sound...

