Stare De-Crisis? Justices Battle Over Respect For Precedent

Law360, Washington (June 21, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Rising tensions among the U.S. Supreme Court justices over the principle of stare decisis, or respect for precedent, spilled into view again Friday as Justice Elena Kagan blasted her conservative colleagues for upsetting Fifth Amendment principles dating back to the 1800s. In Knick v. Scott, a five-justice majority of Republican appointees formally overruled the court's 1985 ruling in Williamson County Regional Planning Commission v. Hamilton Bank of Johnson City that landowners must first bring claims in state court under state law before filing a federal lawsuit. Friday's ruling allowed a Pennsylvania property owner to take her claim that the government unconstitutionally took value from...

