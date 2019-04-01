Unsecured Creditors Question Liens In Orchids Paper's Ch. 11

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors continue to launch challenges in Orchids Paper Products Co.'s Chapter 11, this time asking the Delaware bankruptcy court to determine if a lender has valid liens on company assets, as they prepare for a potential battle over a credit bid proposal. In an adversary suit filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath’s court, the official committee of unsecured creditors asserted that the court needs to determine what valid security interests Orchids Investment LLC — the private-equity-backed prepetition lender also serving as Orchids Paper’s debtor-in-possession lender and stalking horse bidder — has on company assets. “Certain security interests...

