Parent Co. Investor Can't Object To OGI's $2.6B Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Friday upheld a finding that a Taiwanese businessman does not have close enough ties to oil driller Offshore Group Investment Ltd. to object to the company's $2.6 billion Chapter 11 plan. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika upheld a 2016 bankruptcy court ruling that Hsin Chi Su's F3 Capital does not have standing to object to OGI's Chapter 11 plan, saying a lawsuit between Su and OHI's parent company is not sufficient. "It is clear under prevailing case law that holding a damages claim against a shareholder of a Chapter 11 debtor — that is, being a...

