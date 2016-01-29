Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Parent Co. Investor Can't Object To OGI's $2.6B Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Friday upheld a finding that a Taiwanese businessman does not have close enough ties to oil driller Offshore Group Investment Ltd. to object to the company's $2.6 billion Chapter 11 plan.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika upheld a 2016 bankruptcy court ruling that Hsin Chi Su's F3 Capital does not have standing to object to OGI's Chapter 11 plan, saying a lawsuit between Su and OHI's parent company is not sufficient.

"It is clear under prevailing case law that holding a damages claim against a shareholder of a Chapter 11 debtor — that is, being a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Bankruptcy Appeal (801)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 29, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®