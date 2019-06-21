Juul May Struggle Getting FDA Approval, Gottlieb Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said Friday he thinks e-cigarette maker Juul may have a tough time getting its products approved by federal regulators, given the company's popularity with minors. In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Gottlieb said that he doesn't know how Juul will get through the FDA's application process, and that the company may not be able to meet a proposed shortened deadline for e-cigarette applications. Juul is in a "hard spot" to get their product approved, Gottlieb said. "They have so much historical youth use with their product." Last week, the FDA...

