Biggest Banks Sail Through Dodd-Frank Stress Tests

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Even when buffeted by one of the most severe economic downturns yet simulated, the nation’s biggest banks have built up enough capital to keep lending to households and businesses, according to the latest round of supervisory stress testing results from the Federal Reserve. The Fed said Friday that the 18 banks participating in this year’s Dodd-Frank Act stress testing, or DFAST, were projected take a $410 billion aggregate hit when subjected to a punishing global recession scenario involving a sharp spike in unemployment and plunge in stock and real estate prices, but the banks’ capital levels were nevertheless strong enough to...

