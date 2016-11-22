PACER Fees For Court Opinions Are Arbitrary, Fla. Court Told

Law360, Miami (June 26, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The government’s unwillingness to set guidelines for which court documents should be designated as free-to-download opinions in the federal PACER court filing system is “a wide-scale rampant administrative failure,” a Florida attorney challenging the portal's fees said Wednesday. Nicole Giuliano of Giuliano Law PA, who represents Fort Lauderdale litigator Theodore D’Apuzzo, urged a Miami federal judge to grant D’Apuzzo a win in his breach of contract suit over the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system’s fees. She said during oral arguments that the government needs to uphold its end of the contract that users agree to when they sign up to use PACER, which purports to provide all...

