Pension Scheme Must Search For Docs In Vannin's £14M Suit

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 3:15 PM BST) -- A judge on Monday ordered a Societe Generale SA pension scheme trustee to turn over more evidence to litigation funder Vannin Capital PCC in a fight over a slice of a £200 million settlement with Royal Bank of Scotland, saying it's not unreasonable to spend more money on disclosure. In a decision handed down in the High Court, Deputy Judge Joanna Smith told SG UK DB Trustee Co. Ltd. it must comply with a disclosure order obliging it to conduct more extensive records searches for Vannin, which wants a slice of a settlement struck between shareholders and RBS over the bank's 2008 rights issue. Vannin is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS