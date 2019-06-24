Five Arrested In Patisserie Valerie Fraud Probe

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 12:36 PM BST) -- Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a suspected accounting fraud at British cafe chain Patisserie Valerie that pushed the company into bankruptcy. The Serious Fraud Office is investigating the cafe chain after Patisserie Holdings PLC, its parent company, revealed “significant and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities.” The individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested and interviewed on June 18 as part of a joint operation with the Metropolitan Police and the forces of Hertfordshire and Leicestershire, the Serious Fraud Office disclosed over the weekend. The latest arrests bring the total to six. The beleaguered cake chain's...

