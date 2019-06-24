Santander To Pay Allianz €937M To End Spanish Joint Venture

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 3:22 PM BST) -- Banco Santander SA said Monday that it has agreed to pay €936.5 million ($1 billion) for insurer Allianz’s 60% stake in their joint venture, which distributes insurance and pension products in Spain. The transaction will put an end to Allianz Group’s involvement in Allianz Popular SL, which distributes insurance and pension products for Santander’s Banco Popular Espanol SA in Spain. Allianz Popular — which was jointly founded by Banco Popular and Allianz in 2011 — owns a life insurance group, an asset management group and a pensions company. Santander bought Banco Popular in June 2017 for a nominal €1 after EU...

