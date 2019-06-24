SFO Case At Risk As Airbus Shuts Unit Facing Bribery Probe

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 7:48 PM BST) -- The planned closure of an Airbus subsidiary operating in Saudi Arabia could jeopardize the Serious Fraud Office's bribery probe against the aerospace corporation’s U.K. unit. The SFO has been investigating Airbus SE's GPT Special Project Management unit for years over its business practices in Saudi Arabia, but in its newly released annual report, the company said it planned to shut down at the end of the year when its 10-year contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defense expires. The government has decided not to renew the contract, described as “for the benefit of the Saudi Arabian National Guard," and GPT has no...

