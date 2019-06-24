Gibson Dunn, Weil Steer PE Firm's $335M Petro Biz Buy

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Swiss multinational company SGS on Monday said it has agreed to sell its petroleum business to California-based Aurora Capital Partners in a $335 million deal that was guided by Weil and Gibson Dunn. SGS SA said it has agreed to sell Petroleum Service Corp. to private equity firm Aurora Capital after owning the Louisiana-based petroleum business since 2004. PSC provides handling and site logistics throughout the petroleum industry, servicing the refining, midstream and marine transportation end markets. "As part of our dashboard review and evolving strategic direction of the business announced at our investor days in November 2018, we decided to dispose...

