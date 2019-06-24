Gibson Dunn Steers $1.7B Hamilton Lane Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Hamilton Lane, working with Gibson Dunn, said Monday that it has closed its fourth co-investment vehicle after raking in roughly $1.7 billion from limited partners, with plans to invest the capital in buyouts and growth equity deals alongside other private equity firms. The fund, Hamilton Lane Co-Investment Fund IV, closed above its target and received capital contributions from a range of investors, including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and wealthy individuals, according to a statement. Hamilton Lane is a Pennsylvania-based alternative investment management firm. “As interest in co-investing continues to grow, we believe the combination of Hamilton Lane's...

