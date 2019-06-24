Switzerland Gov't To Bar Swiss Shares From EU Exchanges

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 4:31 PM BST) -- Switzerland's government said Monday it is prepared to ban Swiss shares from trading on European Union stock exchanges starting in July unless the EU extends its regulatory equivalence regime to allow the country access to the bloc's exchanges. The threat marks a sharp escalation in a dispute over the terms of a new bilateral treaty that will govern relations in mutual market access, labor laws and citizens' rights. The announcement follows a warning by the EU that the Swiss stock exchange could lose access to European markets unless the treaty is signed by the June 30 deadline. Switzerland is not a...

