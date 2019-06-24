Pa. AG Drops Suit As UPMC, Highmark Strike 10-Year Deal

Law360, Pittsburgh (June 24, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that he is withdrawing his lawsuit accusing the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center of violating the state’s laws regulating charities, after the health care giant inked a 10-year contract to provide access to insurance customers of rival Highmark Inc. Shapiro said the new, “global” deal between Western Pennsylvania’s biggest hospital network and its biggest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurer will preserve Highmark’s cheaper, in-network access to UPMC’s hospitals and doctors, despite the split started when Highmark acquired a hospital network competing with UPMC. The deal will take effect July 1, the day after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS