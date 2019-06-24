Plea For 'Bombs' In Siemens Software Goes Back To Talks

Law360, Pittsburgh (June 24, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area computer consultant accused of sabotaging software used by Siemens AG will go back to the bargaining table for a plea deal after he and a prosecutor disagreed over whether the facts cited to support a plea offer Monday accurately portrayed his motives and intentions. David Tinley was set to waive indictment by a grand jury Monday and plead guilty to leaving "logic bombs" that authorities said would cause glitches in the custom spreadsheets he created for Siemens' Monroeville, Pa., office to manage orders for electrical generation equipment. When he and his attorney tried to quibble with Assistant U.S. Attorney Shardul...

