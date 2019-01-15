High Court To Examine Appeals Of PTAB Time-Bar Rulings

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will consider whether the Federal Circuit can review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions about the timeliness of a patent challenge, agreeing to hear a case brought by the parent company of YellowPages.com. The justices granted certiorari to Dex Media Inc., which is appealing a Federal Circuit decision that found the company was too late in challenging a Click-To-Call Technologies LP patent covering a system of establishing anonymous telephone communications. The Federal Circuit has said patent owners can appeal PTAB decisions finding a petition was filed within the one-year window that an accused infringer...

