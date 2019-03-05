Supreme Court Will Hear Case Over Copyrights To Legal Texts

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case about the extent to which state and local governments can claim copyright control over legal texts. The court agreed to tackle a lawsuit filed by the state of Georgia against an activist group called Public.Resource, which republished an annotated version of the state’s code without permission. In November, the Eleventh Circuit tossed that case out, saying citizens should have “unfettered access to the legal edicts that govern their lives.” In appealing to the high court, Georgia warned the justices that the ruling would make it harder for states to produce...

