Baker McKenzie Enacts Plan To Make More Women Partners

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Starting immediately, Baker McKenzie is updating its hiring and promotion processes to create equal opportunities for women and nonbinary people, aiming to have a diverse staff of 40% women, 40% men and 20% "flexible" — comprising nonbinary people, women or men — by July 1, 2025. "It's the right thing to do. We're ready for it," Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort, chair of Baker McKenzie's global diversity and inclusion committee, told Law360 on Monday, adding that the firm is aiming for gender equality across all its offices. Ulmer-Eilfort, who is also a member of the firm's global executive committee, told Law360 that the firm...

