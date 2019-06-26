Insurer Says Avocados Were Toast After Maersk Delivery

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 8:10 PM BST) -- A Spanish produce wholesaler and its Allianz Group insurer sued Danish shipping giant Maersk over thousands of boxes of avocados allegedly damaged en route, claiming the carrier negligently allowed the inside of the shipping container to reach sweltering temperatures. Claimant Reyes Gutierrez and insurer Allianz Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros SA state in their High Court claim that Maersk didn't take "careful" steps to ensure that the container carrying 5,280 boxes of avocados traveling from Mexico to Spain was kept at 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees F). That's the temperature that the shipper's monitor showed when the container of green fruit...

