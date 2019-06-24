Cooley Snags Key Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Goldstein

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Former special counsel prosecutor Andrew Goldstein will join Cooley LLP as a litigation partner in its Washington, D.C., and New York City offices, the firm announced Monday. Goldstein was a senior assistant special counsel in Robert Mueller's office, playing a key role in the team's investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. At Cooley, he'll focus on white collar and regulatory defense, international anti-corruption, national security and trials, according to the firm. Goldstein said in a statement provided to Law360 on Monday that Cooley attorneys represented parties in many of his "most significant cases" while working for the government....

