SEC's Peirce: Private Offerings Discriminate Geographically

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce said Tuesday that existing income and wealth-based rules that specify who can participate in private securities offerings are "geographically discriminatory" because they favor America's coasts, and she encouraged the public to speak out on potential reforms. Peirce told the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, at a forum Tuesday that she would prefer more flexible standards that would allow investors to opt in and participate in the "less protected" regulatory environment that governs private securities. Current rules limit who is eligible to buy private securities — meaning those that are exempt from registration requirements...

