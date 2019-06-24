Consulting Co. Capgemini To Pay €3.6B For Altran

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- French consulting and outsourcing company Capgemini has agreed to snap up engineering consulting firm Altran Technologies in a €3.6 billion ($4.1 billion) cash deal, the companies said Monday. Under the proposed deal, Capgemini SE will pay €14 in cash for each of Altran Technologies SA's shares, the companies said in their joint statement. The deal has already been unanimously approved by the Parisian companies' boards of directors and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. "By joining forces, we are positioning ourselves as a clear strategic partner to assist our clients in taking full advantage of the...

