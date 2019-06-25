Senate Panel Approves 4 Bilateral Tax Treaties

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday approved four bilateral tax treaties, rejecting an effort by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to include more privacy protections for Americans in the agreements. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee turned down an amendment offered by Sen. Rand Paul to the U.S. tax treaty with Spain that would have raised the standard for requesting or sharing taxpayer information. (AP) The committee approved by voice vote tax treaties with Spain, Switzerland, Japan and Luxembourg and voted down Paul's proposed amendment to the bilateral treaty with Spain that would have raised the standard the U.S. government must meet to...

