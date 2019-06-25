Danske AML Scandal Is A Wake-Up Call For Bank Regulators

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- While the fallout from the Danske Bank money laundering scandal continues at pace, it is far from clear at this stage just where the repercussions will end. Wondering about the final consequences of any scandal that involves billions of euros is perhaps inevitable. After all, the bigger the amounts, then the larger the headlines. Any financial scandal has implications for the company and individuals concerned, but it is also only natural that onlookers want to know what happens next. And in this case, there are good reasons for many to have concerns about what happened and how it was allowed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS