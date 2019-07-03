Health Hires: Carlson & Jayakumar, Baker Donelson, Ropes

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Carlson & Jayakumar picked up a former health sciences general counsel for the University of Southern California, Ropes & Gray has picked up a veteran attorney from the National Institute of Health, and Baker Donelson hired a former Medicare Appeals Court judge, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Carlson & Jayakumar Lil G. Delcampo Lil G. Delcampo, a former associate general counsel for the University of Southern California’s health sciences legal team, has joined California-based employment and health care firm Carlson & Jayakumar LLP as a partner. Delcampo will advise clients on...

