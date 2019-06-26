Regulation Best Interest: Investors Are The Losers

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Depending on one’s perspective, the release of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s final Regulation Best Interest rules in early June either has you beating your breast in frustration at the SEC’s perceived sellout to the brokerage industry, or praising the same SEC for its giant strides in raising standards for advice-providing broker-dealers. As seems to be the norm these days, these two camps are entirely polarized. Perhaps both views have some merit — but at what cost to the larger good? Those who cheer the SEC’s action see the new rules benefiting investors by raising the conduct standard for broker-dealers...

